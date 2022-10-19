Sunny and Warm; Big Change Ahead

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The ridge of high pressure that brought us such a nice day yesterday will be staying with us today. That means another day of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 70's and breezes will be light and variable. Breezes will stay light and variable tonight. Under mostly clear skies we can expect our lows to be in the upper 20's to upper 30's.

Thursday we will see our first hints of change. We will be staying warm, with highs in the mid to upper 70's, but a slight shift in our air flow will allow clouds to thicken through the day. Skies will become cloudy Friday and develop a chance of showers in the afternoon. This will turn into an 80% chance of rain Friday night. Showers will continue Saturday and we might prepare for much colder temperatures through the weekend. Highs Saturday will be scattered through the 40's. With lows dropping into the 20's Saturday night, we may see some snow on the ground Sunday morning, especially at the upper elevations. We will stay chilly going into next week. The chance of showers will taper off Monday and Tuesday, but be ready to see the next system roll in Wednesday.

