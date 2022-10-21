Cold, wet system advances

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A cold, wet system moving into the Pacific NW will quickly thicken our cloud cover and deliver an increasing chance of rain through the day. Highs will be in the upper 50's to low 60's and westerly winds will ramp up to 10-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. Wind-driven rain is likely all night. With overnight lows dipping to the mid 20's to mid 30's, some areas may see snow on the ground by tomorrow morning.

Saturday promises to be a windy, rainy and cold day. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's, with gusty westerly winds. Showers will taper off after midnight, but with lows dropping below freezing for just about everyone, we may see some more snow by Sunday morning. Sunday will bring some partial clearing, but it will remain quite chilly. Clouds will thicken Sunday night and we will live with a 40-50% chance of showers through the middle of the week. Daytime highs next week will be in the low 50's and overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30's. Upper elevations will see a chance of snow every night until we get some clearing Thursday.

