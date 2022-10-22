More rain and snow coming

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

We're looking at more snow and rain, with a freeze warning in effect Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Convective rain and mountain snow showers have been increasing Saturday afternoon. Snow showers continue to fall over the Oregon Cascades and the Northern Blue Mountains above 4,500 feet. We're expecting additional snow accumulations in these areas of at least a few more inches.

Sunday will bring some partial clearing, but it will remain quite chilly. Clouds will thicken Sunday night and we will live with a chance of showers through the middle of the week. Highs next week will be in the low 50s and lows will be in the low to mid-30s. Upper elevations will see a chance of snow every night until we get some clearing Thursday.

