CHILLY & RAINY

We are looking ahead at a week that stays chilly and carries us in and out of storm activity. Rain is likely today as are highs in the low 50's. SW winds will pick up to 5-15 mph with some areas seeing gusts as highs as 20-25 mph. Rain will taper off by midnight. With overnight lows scattered through the 20's we can expect to trade the rain for frost. Westerly winds will remain gusty through the night.

We will get some sun breaks Tuesday, but late day clouds will close in quickly. With lows down to freezing and below we will see mixed showers much of Tuesday night and well into Wednesday. There will be some partial clearing Thursday and mostly cloudy skies Thursday night. Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of mixed showers will stay with us right through the coming weekend. Highs will be in the mid 50's and lows will be down around freezing and a little below.

