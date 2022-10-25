Chilly w/ late-day mixed showers

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We have finally entered that time of year where back-to-back systems alternate stormy days with more pleasant conditions. Today we will watch our cloud cover thicken and deliver mixed showers tonight. Highs will be in the mid 40's to low 50's and SW breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph. With tonight's lows dropping to the upper teens to around 30, mixed showers will be with us until morning. SW winds will stay gentle at 5-10 mph.

Some afternoon clearing Wednesday will leave us under mostly cloudy skies Wednesday night. This will also be our coldest day of the week, with highs scattered through the 40's and lows in the low teens to mid 20's. We will see some sun breaks Thursday, with the clouds thickening again Thursday night. That next system will bring a chance of showers Friday afternoon, and that chance will stay with us through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will also be staying pretty chilly. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's and lows will be in the mid 20's to mid 30's.

