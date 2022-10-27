Mostly Sunny; Cool

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We will be tracking a developing system along the British Columbia coastline, but for today we can expect mostly sunny skies after a cold and frosty morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50's with gentle southerly breezes at 5-10 mph. Skies become mostly cloudy tonight, but we will stay dry. Lows will be in the mid 20's to mid 30's. Winds will stay light out of the south.

We will see some showers Friday night into Saturday morning, but the rest of the weekend will be under partly cloudy skies. We stay cool, as well. Plan on highs in the mid to upper 50's with lows in the low to mid 30's. A chance of scattered showers will build in Sunday night and will stay with us right through the middle of next week. Highs will be in the upper 40's to mid 50's. Lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's so those at higher elevations will see a chance of overnight snow showers.

