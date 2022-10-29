Mild weekend, then rain and snow on the way

Happy last weekend of October, Central Oregon!

We actually have a pretty fair rest of the weekend ahead. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will come with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Clouds will thicken by Monday morning and deliver an increasing chance of showers. With lows dropping to freezing and below, we may see some snow, especially at higher elevations.

Mt. Bachelor will have a chance of snow right through the middle of next week. We will live with colder temperatures and the chance of mixed showers, as well. By Tuesday, highs will be in the low to mid-40s and lows will be scattered through the 20s.

