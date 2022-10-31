Increasing Chance of Rain

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

While our Halloween starts out mild enough, it does not look like it will stay that way. Highs today will be in the mid 50's to low 60's. The chance of rain will increase through the afternoon and evening. SW winds at 5-10 mph will become gusty for some. Temperatures will cool quickly tonight. Rain is likely and with lows in the mid 20's to mid 30's, many will see snow and slippery roads by tomorrow morning.

Colder temperatures are expected for the rest of the week, with mixed showers through Wednesday evening. We will get a break in the showers Thursday, but they will return Thursday night. A very good chance of rain and snow will stay with us for the rest of the week and through the weekend. This will be a great week for Mt. Bachelor! They can expect snow for the next several days, with as much as a foot accumulating by the end of the work week.

