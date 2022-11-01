COLD AND WET

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

With a cold, wet system pressing into the Pacific NW, many here on the High Desert are already seeing their daytime highs this morning. Highs will be in the upper 30's to low 40's and NW winds will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will cool quickly so many will see snow mix with the rain. Lows tonight will be in the upper teens to around 30 degrees. Expect snow showers with gentle southerly breezes after midnight.

Mixed showers will continue into Wednesday night when we see a bit of a break between systems. Between now and then, Mt. Bachelor will see 8-16 inches of fresh snow. The next system will push in Thursday night. It is likely that mixed showers will stay with us through the weekend and into next week. Daytime highs will be scattered through the 40's...perhaps a little warmer Friday. Overnight lows will be in the mid-teens to mid 20's.

