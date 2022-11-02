Cold w/ More Snow Showers

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The current system is not quite done with us, so plan on staying cold with a good chance of more snow today. Highs will only reach the mid 30's to low 40's and SW breezes will stay pretty gentle at 5-10 mph. There will be a diminishing chance of snow through the evening followed by some partial clearing tonight. Lows will drop into single digits to the teens. Winds will turn calm after midnight.

We will see a break between systems Thursday. Even with a little more sunshine we will see our daytime highs stay pretty cold. Clouds will build in quickly Thursday night and deliver a 20% chance of snow showers. We will see highs warm into the upper 40's to low 50's Friday and Saturday, so the precipitation we see going into the weekend will mostly be in the form of rain. Look for mixed showers Sunday with highs in the low to mid 40's. We will cling to mostly cloudy skies and a chance of mixed showers going into next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's. Lows will be in the mid-teens to mid 20's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!