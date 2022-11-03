Skip to Content
Short Break; More Storms Coming

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

This is a day when we trade morning frost and patchy fog for more snow showers! After a brief break between systems we will see the clouds close in quickly and deliver mixed showers in the evening. Highs will be in the low 40's with gentle southerly breezes. The chance of showers will increase and turn to snow as lows drop to the low 20's to low 30's tonight. Breezes will stay gentle overnight.

With a modest shift in the air flow pattern we will see temperatures warm into the mid 50's Friday. This next system is packed with moisture, so rain is likely all day, turning to mixed showers overnight. Rain is expected all day Saturday and that will also mark the beginning of a cooldown. It will continue to get colder through the weekend, so more snow will mix into the showers, especially in the overnight hours.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

