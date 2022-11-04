Wind-driven rain moving in

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The light rain and breezes we see this morning will build into heavy, wind-driven rain this afternoon and evening. An atmospheric river pushing into the NW will allow our highs to reach the low to mid 50's. It will also bring SW winds to 20-30 mph, with gusts to 40-45 mph. Rain and wind will stay with us through the night. With overnight lows in the mid 20's to mid 30's, many areas can expect snow by morning.

This storm will build in overnight and bring us quite the stormy weekend. Temperatures will continue to drop through the weekend, so we can expect less rain and more snow through Sunday. Storm activity will weaken a bit into Sunday night, but we will live with a chance of snow showers well through the middle of next week. We will also see much colder temperatures next week. By Tuesday, highs won't get above freezing for most areas. Overnight lows will plunge to the single digits to low teens. Despite some partial clearing, we will not see highs above 40 degrees through the end of the work week.

