COLD; Chance of Snow

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The light snow and cold temperatures we have seen this morning are quite likely staying with us through the rest of the day. Highs will only reach the upper 30's to low 40's allowing a 20% chance of rain showers. SW winds will ramp up to 10-20 mph with gusts a bit higher. With overnight lows in the low teens to low 20's, more scattered show showers are possible. Southerly winds will become gentler at 5-10 mph.

The cold temperatures will stay with us all week, but the chance of snow showers will start to subside Wednesday morning. Skies will be partly cloudy through the weekend, but highs will only reach the low to mid 30's. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and teens.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

