Clearing, but staying cold

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

As winter storm activity exits the state to our south, we will see mostly sunny skies, but a northerly flow will keep us cold. Highs today will be in the low to mid 30's. Fortunately, most will see very little or no breezes. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight, but we are not expecting any snow. Lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens, with breezes becoming light out of the south.

We will repeat these conditions Tuesday and Wednesday before the next system rolls in. Clouds will thicken Wednesday night and snowfall will begin early Thursday. The heaviest snow will be Thursday and Friday, and we will live with a chance of snow through Saturday night. Mixed showers will turn to rain Sunday as highs get to around 40 degrees.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!