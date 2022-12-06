Sunny, but staying chilly

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We are waking up to clear skies and cold temperatures this morning. Skies will stay fairly clear today, but even with all this sunshine, we just don't warm up much. Highs will be in the mid 30's, and if we see any breeze at all, it will be light out of the south. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight and lows will dip to single digits into the mid-teens. Winds will remain light out of the south.

Wednesday will duplicate today, except that we will see more clouds move in toward the end of the day. Clouds will thicken Wednesday night and deliver snow showers by morning. Highs will stay in the 30's. With highs reaching near 40 degrees Thursday, mixed showers are likely all day, turning to snow Thursday night. Both daytime highs and overnight lows will stay cold for the rest of the week and through the weekend ahead. We will live with a chance of snow showers right into next week.

