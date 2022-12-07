Sunny and Chilly

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The ridge of high pressure responsible for our sunshine today is showing some early signs of collapse. It will be sunny for much of the day, but highs will only reach the mid 30's. Once again, if we see any breeze at all today it will be light and out of the south. Clouds will thicken tonight and bring a chance of snow by morning. Lows will be in the mid-teens to mid 20's. Se winds pick up to a gusty 5-10 mph.

Beginning Thursday, a 60% chance of mixed showers will be staying with us right into the weekend. Daytime highs will be around 40 degrees and overnight lows will be scattered through the 20's. This will start to break up Sunday morning and we will be left under mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. We will be under partly cloudy skies to start the new work week, but we will also be staying old. Highs will be in the low 30's and lows will dip to single digits to mid-teens.

