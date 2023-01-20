GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

While we may see a puff of a cloud or two pass overhead, a ridge of high pressure that is building in will keep our skies clear and sunny today. Highs will be in the upper 30's to low 40's. Light and variable breezes will turn southerly at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay clear tonight allowing lows to dip to the upper teens to low 20's. Gentle SE breezes at 5-10 mph will stay with us into the morning.

The rotation around that high pressure ridge will draw a few clouds in for the weekend, but we are not expecting any showers. Under partly cloudy skies Saturday's highs will be in the mid to upper 40's and Sunday will be in the low to mid 40's. Going into next week, we are looking for more pleasant conditions. Skies are expected to remain quite sunny. Both highs and lows will be right around our averages of 45 and 26, respectively. By Thursday, we will see them climb into the upper 40's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

