Nice Days Ahead

Storm activity pushed out of our area overnight and that set us up for clear skies this morning. With plenty of sunshine, today marks the beginning of a string of nice days. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's with gentle southerly winds at 5-10 mph. A few clouds will push in toward the end of the day then skies become partly cloudy tonight. Gentle breezes turn SE tonight as lows dip to mid-teens to low 20's.

Skies stay partly cloudy Thursday with highs a couple degrees warmer. Friday we will hit our average high of 48 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The weekend looks quite nice! Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 50's and gentle SW breezes. We will start to build in a few more clouds late Monday, but we are not expecting any showers until Tuesday. Even then it is just a slight chance of mixed showers.

