Despite a few clouds and after a chilly morning we are expecting a few very fair days. We start our day with partly cloudy skies and that is where we will stay. We will see daytime highs reach the mid, maybe upper, 40's...a lot like yesterday. Expect southerly breezes at 5-15 mph. Those southerly breezes become light tonight. Skies stay partly cloudy and lows will be in the mid-teens to mid 20's.

We will see a little more sunshine Friday and we can expect temperatures to be about the same as today. We are actually on a very slight warming trend that will have us in the upper 40's Saturday and low 50's Sunday. You will want to get out to joy this as the next system will start pushing in next week. Skies become mostly cloudy Monday. A chance of snow showers will build in Tuesday and Wednesday, with daytime highs scattered through the 30's.

