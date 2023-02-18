A mild, cloudy holiday weekend before rain, snow and colder temps return

Happy Presidents Day weekend, Central Oregon!

We have a cloudy, blustery and chilly but dry weekend at hand, with highs climbing to near 50 Saturday, about 50 degrees Saturday and even the low 50s Monday, before a big cool-down and storm on the way.

Winds gusting to 25 mph Saturday will lighten up for a day, but resume on the holiday, when a good chance of rain arrives.

As temperatures fall in the new work week, that rain chance turns to snow, perhaps 1-2 inches at some lower elevations, plenty more in the mountains (fresh powder! Tricky passes!)

Precipitation chances ease later in the week. Instead, it will get colder, with highs falling below freezing and lows expected to plunge into the single digits by Wednesday and Thursday nights.

