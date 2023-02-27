Skip to Content
Next winter storm approaches

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

With the next winter storm pressing into the Pacific NW, we are expecting mixed showers here and heavy snow in the Cascades. Today's highs will be in the low 40's and SW winds will ramp up to 20-30 mph, with gusts to 35-40 mph. Lows will drop to the mid-teens to low 20's tonight. SW winds will stay very gusty, and we will see a chance of snow showers all night. 

Snow showers will stay with us through Tuesday morning and then taper off. We will see breezy conditions stay with us through the afternoon, when we see some partial clearing. There will be a variable cloud cover for the balance of the week and into the weekend. Our average high for this date is 51 degrees. We will be in the low 40's for the rest of the week.  

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER., I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

