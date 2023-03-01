A well-deserved break from major winter weather could be brief, with more snow possible as soon as tomorrow

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Its windy, with blue skies and some clouds on the High Desert and throughout Oregon,

No snow today, as we saw a break in storm activity overnight and today

Meanwhile, Seattle has been hit with rain today, and Eastern Oregon near Pendleton saw some light snowfall.

Today, we’ve had it better than many other parts of the country

This as ODOT issued a travel advisory for possibly icy roads around the state this morning.

The lack of snow, combined with the bit of sunshine we saw today and the warmer temperatures it brought with it, cleared up the roads throughout the morning

So if you have to get out and about this afternoon and evening, you should have much less trouble than you did last night or early this morning.

While the break in storm activity has been much appreciated, it doesn’t seem like its going to last.

The temperatures are expected to take a slight dip as we head into the latter half of this week.

Tonight will be chilly and partly cloudy,

And parts of Jefferson and Deschutes counties could see more snow as soon as tomorrow.