More Sunshine; Stays Chilly

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

It is a cold morning, to be sure, but we are waking up to partly cloudy skies and nearly calm winds. We will see some additional clearing today. Under mostly sunny skies highs will stay chilly, in the mid 30's to near 40 degrees, and breezes will be gentle out of the NW at 5-10 mph. Clouds will thicken this evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight. Lows will be in the low teens to low 20's and those gentle breezes will turn southerly after midnight. 

Skies will stay partly cloudy Thursday and while we will be a little warmer, highs in the mid 40's, it will still be below average. Partly cloudy skies Friday become mostly cloudy Saturday and deliver a 30% chance of snow showers through the day. That weak system passes quickly and we will come out of the weekend into next week under partly cloudy skies. Both highs and lows will stay pretty chilly. 

IN THE NEWCSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21.

