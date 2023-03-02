Skip to Content
Local Forecast
Another dry day as Cascades shield the High Desert

Good Thursday evening, Central Oregon! 

March is off to a beautiful start for Central Oregon, as the Cascades blocked precipitation from reaching the High Desert. 

We saw a beautiful sunset last night, and barring increased cloud coverage we could be in store for another one tonight. 

Last night, we saw Jupiter and Venus “kiss,” a phenomenon where they appeared to be very visible and close to each other, from our view. 

Chilly winds continue, but should slow down tomorrow, as we continue our break from the winter storm. 

Many other parts of the country have not had it as good as we have over the past few days. 

California has declared a state of emergency, which should allow resources to bring snowed-in residents some much-needed relief. 

We have a slight chance of precipitation this weekend, on Saturday, accompanied by slightly cooling temperatures. 

Highs are projected to be in the upper 30s to begin next week. 

Matt Degenhardt

