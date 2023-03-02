Cool and breezy

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a slight chance of scattered snow showers this morning, we will see our cloud cover break up a bit and leave us under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's. SW winds at 5-15 mph will gust as high as 20-25 mph. Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight. Lows will be in the mid-teens to mid 20's and SW winds will stay gusty all night.

Look for mostly sunny and chilly conditions Friday. Highs will be in the upper 30's to low 40's and stay there well into next week. A slight chance of scattered snow showers will settle in Saturday and Sunday, along with breezy SW winds. That weak storm will break up Sunday night and partly cloudy skies will carry us through the middle of the new week.

