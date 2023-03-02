Dry and cool end to the week

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

As much of the country continues to battle with intense weather, the High Desert receives continued relief from winter storm activity.

The Cascades continue to shield Central Oregon from the precipitation that's affecting much of the Pacific Northwest.

We'll have mostly sunny skies throughout the day before some cloud cover rolls in tonight. Winds from the southwest between 5 and 10 mph will keep the area breezy, but gusts up to 20 mph could be felt tonight.

Keep a watch out for a slight chance of precipitation as we enter the weekend. Right now that chance remains relatively low, but temperatures remain relatively mild.



