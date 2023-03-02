Skip to Content
Published 11:49 PM

Dry and cool end to the week

Scunziano, Tambry

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

As much of the country continues to battle with intense weather, the High Desert receives continued relief from winter storm activity.

The Cascades continue to shield Central Oregon from the precipitation that's affecting much of the Pacific Northwest.

We'll have mostly sunny skies throughout the day before some cloud cover rolls in tonight. Winds from the southwest between 5 and 10 mph will keep the area breezy, but gusts up to 20 mph could be felt tonight.

Keep a watch out for a slight chance of precipitation as we enter the weekend. Right now that chance remains relatively low, but temperatures remain relatively mild.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

