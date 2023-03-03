Clearer, but chilly

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After waking up to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers, we will see some partial clearing today. We will also stay a bit on the chilly side. Look for highs in the upper 30's to low 40's. Fortunately, not a lot of wind today. Westerly breezes will only reach 5-10 mph. Those breezes will pick up tonight to 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Lows will be in the mid-teens to mid 20's under mostly cloudy skies.

The overnight winds will come because of an advancing cold front. It will also thicken our clouds Saturday and deliver a 30-40% chance of snow showers. Highs will once again be in the upper 30's to low 40's. We will see a slightly lower chance of snow showers Sunday, with both daytime highs and overnight lows a bit colder. We will go into next week with partly cloudy skies, but we will also stay pretty chilly. Clouds will thicken Wednesday night and we will have a slight chance of snow showers Thursday.

