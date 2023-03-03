Mild March start may not last long

Happy Friday evening, C.O.!

It's been a dry and overcast day on the High Desert. Sunshine has peaked through at times, but westerly winds have blown in cloud cover for much of the day.

Central Oregon has started March with better weather than much of the country, as intense winter weather has affected many.

A new low pressure center in the Pacific looks to be blowing into our area for more winter weather for the Pacific Northwest.

We shouldn't see it as bad as the Coast, Valley or Cascades, but the chance for snow tomorrow has been elevated and is now expected.

Winds will keep our temperatures cool and we should feel a wind chill factor making the cool temperatures feel colder.

Sunday's chance of snow still sits at just 20%, and it should be a dry start to the week next week.

Have a great weekend!

