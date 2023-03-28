Wet weather tonight before drying out for a few days

Good Tuesday Evening, Central Oregon!

The Cascades and their eastern slopes are still under the winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service in Pendleton through 8 p.m. Once that advisory expires, Central Oregon should start to dry out. Until then, the southern areas of the High Desert will continue to see snow while the rest of us will likely see rain. Winds will stay Southeasterly around 15 mph, but gust as high as 25-30 mph.

Tonight, even though we'll dry out late in the evening temperatures will stay chilly from the high teens to the high twenties across the High Desert. Winds should start to subside, and that trend will continue for the next couple of days.

Wednesday, we'll warm up slightly under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures could reach 50 degrees in some areas, but many of us will be in the upper 40s. Winds will not pick back up for a few days, and we'll start a few-day trend of mild weather.

Have a great evening!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US