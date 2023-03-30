Thickening clouds, chilly, breezy

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Mostly clear skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon and then turn mostly cloudy tonight. During this time, we will stay chilly, dry and breezy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's and westerly winds will pick up to 5-15 mph with gusts to 20-25 mph. Breezes will turn se at 5-15 mph after midnight. Lows will be in the mid 20's to around 30 degrees.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy Friday, but we are not expecting showers until Friday night. With lows in the upper 20's to mid 30's we will see mixed showers with snow by Saturday morning. Saturday highs will be in the low to mid 40's, so expect mixed showers all day. Snow showers will stay with us through Sunday and Monday; weakening Monday afternoon. We will see some gradual clearing beginning Monday night, with sunny skies expected by Wednesday. We will, however, be staying chilly for the next several days.

