Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 7:49 AM

Cold and Breezy

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

Snow flurries have been falling across Central Oregon all morning, so watch for some slick spots on our roadways as you head into school or work. We can expect scattered snow showers pretty much all day today. Highs will be in the mid 30's to low 40's. NW winds will pick up to 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight and winds will turn westerly at a gusty 10-20 mph. Lows will dip into the mid-teens to mid 20's. 

We will see more snow showers Tuesday and with highs warming into the mid to upper 40's Wednesday, this will turn to a chance of mixed showers. A chance of scattered rain showers will stay with us through Friday. The warming trend will continue through the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny for the weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the low to mid 60's Saturday and near 70 Sunday. 

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I’M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content