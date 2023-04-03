Cold and Breezy

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Snow flurries have been falling across Central Oregon all morning, so watch for some slick spots on our roadways as you head into school or work. We can expect scattered snow showers pretty much all day today. Highs will be in the mid 30's to low 40's. NW winds will pick up to 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight and winds will turn westerly at a gusty 10-20 mph. Lows will dip into the mid-teens to mid 20's.

We will see more snow showers Tuesday and with highs warming into the mid to upper 40's Wednesday, this will turn to a chance of mixed showers. A chance of scattered rain showers will stay with us through Friday. The warming trend will continue through the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny for the weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the low to mid 60's Saturday and near 70 Sunday.

