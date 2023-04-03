Skip to Content
Slight chance of precipitation turns into a warming trend

A shot of the snow covered mountains from Central Oregon
Darla Prater
Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

We're starting the work week off with a 20-30% chance of mixed precipitation tonight. This will turn into a 30-50% chance tomorrow, with Sisters and La Pine areas seeing the more likely side of that range, and the rest of the region seeing the less likely side. Skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day tomorrow. Northwesterly winds will turn southwesterly and subside a bit from today down to 5-10 mph for Tuesday.

We'll begin a warming trend that looks to continue all week. By Easter, we should see temperatures ranging from low 50s in the coldest parts of the High Desert to the upper 60s in the warmest. We will carry a slight chance of rain throughout the week, but at the moment it does not look more likely than 30% for most areas in Central Oregon.

Have a great evening!

Matt Degenhardt

Matt Degenhardt is the evening weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Matthere.

