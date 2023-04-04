GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Cold air and moisture advancing from the NW will keep us chilly today, along with a 20-30% chance of scattered snow showers. Highs will be in the mid 30's to low 40's once again. NW breezes will pick up to 5-15 mph, with some seeing gusts to 20-25 mph. Those breezes will turn southerly at 5-15 mph tonight. Lows will be in the mid-teens to mid 20's. Snow showers will subside later today and we will see partly cloudy skies tonight.

We will stay mostly cloudy Wednesday, but we will get a break between showers. Highs will be a little warmer, in the mid to upper 40's. Rain showers, snow for the upper elevations, will return Wednesday night. With highs rising into the mid to upper 50's, we will see a 30-50% chance of rain through Friday night. After some morning showers Saturday, we will get some partial clearing, with highs around 60. Look for partly cloudy skies Sunday, with highs in the mid 60's. Mostly sunny Monday, with highs around 70.

