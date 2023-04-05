A Little Warmer

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Gradually thickening clouds today will be the first indicator of more storm activity headed in our direction. Fortunately, we will cling to a southerly flow of air that will begin to warm us a bit. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40's and breezes out of the south will be gentle at 5-10. Skies become mostly cloudy tonight and there will be a slight chance of some isolated showers. With lows in the low to mid 30's, this may include a little snow. Breezes will stay gentle out of the south.

Skies stay mostly cloudy Thursday and we will see a 30% chance of rain showers as highs reach the mid 50's. These conditions will be duplicated Friday. We will get a break in the showers Saturday, but skies will stay mostly cloudy. Cooler air mixing in will keep our highs in the mid 50's. We will get close to 60 degrees Sunday with a slight chance of rain showers. That chance of rain will stay with us into next week and by Tuesday we will cool to around 50 degrees.

