LONG AWAITED WARMUP

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The warmup that we have all been waiting for begins today. Under sunny skies our highs will reach the mid 60's with northerly breezes staying gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight and lows will be scattered through the 30's. Winds become light and variable this evening and remain there overnight.

Mostly sunny skies will carry us through the middle of the week. Highs will be in the mid 70's Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will reach the low 80's Friday and mid 80's Saturday. Skies become mostly sunny Sunday with highs around 70. Highs will be around 60 Monday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!