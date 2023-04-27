Sunny and warm again today

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A ridge of high pressure that gains strength today will deliver another beautiful day to the High Desert and warmer conditions as we end the week. Mostly sunny skies today will be accompanied by highs in the mid 70's and gentle northerly breezes at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30's to mid 40's. Breezes will become light and variable after midnight.

Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80's will be with us Friday and Saturday. Breezes will stay gentle out of the north and NW. A few clouds and cooler temperatures will press in Sunday. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will be in the mid to upper 60's. Skies become partly cloudy Monday and highs will cool into the low 60's. We will see a very slight chance of some isolated showers Monday night. Mostly sunny skies will carry us through the middle of next week. We will warm into the upper 60's Tuesday and mid 70's Wednesday.

