Cooler, scattered rain showers, more possible thunderstorms

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We'll begin a cooling trend today that looks to drop our daytime highs about 10 degrees to the mid 60s. Under mostly cloudy skies, we'll carry a 50% chance or greater of seeing continued scattered rain showers. Some more thunderstorms are also possible. Winds should remain gentle out of the northwest between 5 - 10 mph. Overnight lows won't be as affected as daytime highs, as we'll expect to see temperatures in the low 40s.

On Friday, we'll continue to cool by about another 10 degrees to the mid 50s. Skies will remain cloudy, but winds will pick back up to 10-15 mph, with some gusts as high as 25 mph out of the west. We'll keep a chance of some more rain showers but it decreases to 30 - 40% as we look to dry out on Saturday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER, CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!