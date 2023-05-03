Warm Wednesday leads to cooling and rain showers

Good Wednesday evening, Central Oregon!

We continued to warm up today, to what looks to be our warmest day this week. Today we've enjoyed temperatures in the mid 70s, but will begin a cooling trend tomorrow. Winds out of the north will be a bit gustier than yesterday, between 10-15 mph. Mostly clear skies this morning are starting to turn darker as more cloud cover rolls in throughout the evening. We'll carry a 20-30% chance of scattered rain showers throughout the night. Overnight, our lows will stay mild, in the low 40s.

Tomorrow we'll cool down, as our chance of rain picks up. In the warmest parts of the day, temperatures will reach the mid 60s. There's a 40-70% chance, depending on where you live on the High Desert, that we'll see scattered rain showers tomorrow, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms. Northerly winds will turn northwesterly but subside a bit, to 5-10 mph.

Have a great evening!

