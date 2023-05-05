Skip to Content
Chilly weekend, likely to see some rain

KTVZ

We've made it to the weekend, Central Oregon!

It's looking too be a chilly, cloudy and most likely wet weekend.

Saturday is looking more likely to rain than not. We're sitting at about a 50-60% chance of seeing some scattered rain showers, under partly cloudy skies. Winds will turn northwesterly and subside to between 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 30s.

Sunday, we'll see similar cloud cover and temperatures to Saturday, but it's less likely to rain, at least until the afternoon. Right now, just a 20-30% chance of continuing scattered rain showers. It will not be the lingering effects of the existing storm system, like Saturday's precipitation, but new precipitation moving in from the west.

Monday brings a greater likelihood of more rain, and a new chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures look to start warming on Monday and we're likely back to the upper 60s to low 70s by the middle to end of next week.

Matt Degenhardt

Matt Degenhardt is the evening weather anchor for NewsChannel 21.

