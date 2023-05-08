Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 7:50 AM

Wind, rain and chilly

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

Storm activity for the next 24 hours will begin to break up Tuesday, and what follows should be very pleasing. It is likely that we will see rain all day today, with a chance of thunderstorms later in the day. Highs will only reach the mid 50's and westerly winds will pick up to 5-15 mph, with gusts to 20 mph. Winds will stay gusty tonight as this storm passes. Rain showers will begin to taper off after midnight. Lows will be in the 30's. Clearing and warming will actually start tomorrow. Highs will be near 60, under partly cloudy skies. Skies will continue to clear for the rest of the week and into the weekend. By the time we get to the weekend, we can expect to see sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80's. 

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content