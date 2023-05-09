Skip to Content
Clearing & Warming Ahead

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

The storm center that is now perched over eastern Oregon will gradually weaken and move out of the area, thus beginning a clearing and warming trend for Central Oregon. Our skies become partly cloudy to mostly sunny today. Highs will only be in the mid 50's, like yesterday, but northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Winds will calm this evening and remain calm overnight. Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight and lows will be scattered through the 30's. 

As high pressure slowing gains strength over the region, our skies will continue to clear. We will stay mostly sunny through the middle of the week. Sunny skies Friday will stay with us through the weekend and into next week. With that sunshine we will see highs in the low to mid 80's Saturday and Sunday. We will stay warm starting the new work week. 

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

