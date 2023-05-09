Warmer today but rain, thunderstorms possible

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We'll wake up to some chilly temperatures, but continue a warming trend that looks to take us to the mid to upper 60s in the warmest part of the day. Winds will remain pretty mild around 5 mph but turn northerly. Partly cloudy skies bring a 20-40% chance of scattered rain showers and possible that will linger throughout the day. Overnight lows will warm a few degrees to the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow all of the storm activity will have passed. We'll continue a warming trend that should take us the low 70s in the warmest parts of the day. Cloud cover will thin, and we'll be under mostly sunny skies. Winds look to remain mild. The warming will continue through the rest of the week and should take us to the 80s by the weekend.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!