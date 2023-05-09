Warming trend begins, but rain possible tomorrow

Happy Tuesday evening, Central Oregon!

I hope you had a great weekend, and an even better Monday! Today on the High Desert, we've stayed mostly dry and warmed up just a bit to the upper 50s. Its the start of a beautiful warming trend that will carry us into the 80s by this weekend. Winds have also stayed nice and gentle out of the east and northeast at about 5 mph. Overnight lows will be relatively chilly from the mid 30s to the low 40s, but those will also continue to warm as the week goes on.

Tomorrow we'll take a nice jump up in temperature in the warmest parts of the day. Under mostly clear skies, we'll feel temperatures scattered throughout the 60s. The minimal cloud cover we do get, may lead to some rain. Right now we're looking at a 20-40% chance of some isolated and scattered rain showers with some thunderstorm activity. Winds project to remain mild but turn northerly.

Have a great evening!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US