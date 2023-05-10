GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

While mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will stay with us for most of the day, there will be just enough moisture moving in over slightly warmer temperatures to give us a chance of showers and late day thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 60's and NW winds will stay gentle at 5-10 mph. The chance of thunderstorms will weaken through the evening. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight. Lows will be in the mid 30's to low 40's. Breezes will become light and variable after midnight.

While we may see a few thin clouds over the next few days, we can plan on enough high pressure to give us a string of very sunny days. With all of that sunshine will come a warming trend that will have us in the low 80's Saturday and mid 80's Sunday. We will cling to these sunny, warm conditions going into next week.

BOB SHAW

