Beautiful weekend weather for PPP and Mother’s Day!

Happy weekend, Central Oregon!

We had some gorgeous weather Friday to close out our work week, and more is in store for this weekend. We'll continue our warming trend up to the high 70s to low 80s in the warmest part of the day. Winds will stay mild out of the north, between 5 - 10 mph, and we'll see plenty of sunshine for the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle. Overnight, our lows will also continue to warm, to mild temperatures in the low 50s.

Sunday is looking similar, but we may see a bit of cloud cover. Still, we'll continue to see temperatures in the low 80s. Winds will also pick up a bit and stay between 10 - 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph at times. We look to stay dry under mostly sunny skies for Mother's Day.

Monday brings a 20-30% chance of scattered rain showers, with some thunderstorm activity. While unlikely, if we do see some rain to start our week, it will pass quickly, as most of next week looks to bring more sunshine and warm temperatures to Central Oregon.

Have a great weekend, and Happy Mother's Day!

