Warm; 20-30% Chance Thunderstorms

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

With more moisture moving in over warm temperatures today, we are looking at another day of possible showers and thunderstorms across the region. We will see some sunbreaks, but don't be surprised by a sudden burst of showers. Highs will be in the upper 70's to low 80's. NW breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph with gusts higher under thunderstorms. Look for some partial clearing tonight. Lows will be in the low 40's to low 50's. Breezes become light and variable after midnight.  

The rest of the week promises to be sunny and warm. We may see a few thin clouds, but they will not bring a threat of any showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 80's through Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny to sunny Sunday and Monday. Highs will cool to the mid to upper 70's Sunday and low to mid 70's Monday. 

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

