Still warm, lingering chance of stormy weather

June 7, 2023 9:11 PM
GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

After seeing some light stormy weather yesterday, we'll return to warm weather today and another chance of more storm activity. Highs today will be just a couple degrees cooler in the low 80s. As the day warms up we'll carry a 20-40% chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms until we cool off at night. Even in the chilliest parts of the evening, temperatures will only cool off to the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be a bit cooler, but we'll carry that chance of rain and thunderstorms for one more day before drying out heading into the weekend. Temperatures will look to be slightly more mild in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will stay westerly between 5-10 mph. Skies will remain mostly cloudy until clearing out over the weekend.

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

