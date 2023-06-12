GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a few thin clouds cleared this morning, we can expect to see a sunny, warm day across the region. A little late-day moisture moving in will give some areas like Prineville and Sisters a slight chance of seeing a pop-up thunderstorm. Highs will be in the low to mid 80's and northerly breezes will pick up to 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Winds will shift to the SW tonight and stay pretty gusty. Skies will be mostly clear, and lows will be in the mid 40's to mid 50's.

Skies will stay sunny through much of our work week and the temperatures will be staying pretty warm, in the low 70's to low 80's. Skies become mostly sunny Friday and will stay there through the weekend. Highs for the weekend will be scattered through the 70's.



