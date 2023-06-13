Increasingly cloudy, windy and a bit cooler

Good Tuesday evening, Central Oregon!

Today we've seen temperatures warm up to near our seasonal average. In the warmest part of the day, look for thermostats to reach the mid to upper 70s. Winds will remain blustery out of the northwest all evening long, at times gusting as high as 30-35 mph. They will subside overnight, which is a good thing, because we're in for one of the chilliest nights of the week. Temperatures look to dip down to between the mid 30s and mid 40s in the coldest parts of the evening.

Tomorrow, we'll continue to experience the effects of a cold front moving into the Pacific Northwest. Winds will pick up again, and we won't see as much cloud cover, but daytime high temperatures will barely reach 70 degrees for our coolest day of the workweek. We'll continue to stay dry, despite the dip in temperature and for the foreseeable future.

Have a great evening!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US