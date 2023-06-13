Sunshine; WINDY

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A high pressure center well off in the Pacific will not only inject a few clouds into the Pacific NW today, but it will also deliver some windy conditions to our region. Mostly clear skies in the morning will become partly cloudy later in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70's. The big story today will be the wind. NW winds will increase through the day until reaching 20-30 mph with gusts to 35-40 mph. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and those NW winds will decrease to 10-15 mph after midnight. Lows will range from the mid 30's to low 40's.

Sunny to mostly sunny skies will prevail for the rest of the week and through the weekend. While the winds are not expected to be quite as strong, we can plan on being pretty breezy through Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will also be a bit cooler, in the low to mid 70's. We will warm into the low 80's Friday. An invasion of cold air will take us to average highs Saturday and mid 60's Sunday. Monday, Juneteenth, will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60's.

